Mitch McConnell torpedoes Congress’ COVID-19 relief package

Stephan: One single corrupt senator, recently re-elected by Kentuckians who, given the state's social outcome data, one would think would know better, but apparently not, whose track record for his state ought to be a personal humiliation is now hanging up government relief desperately needed by tens of millions of Americans all over the country. The reality is the United States no longer has a functioning two-party system, and no one exemplifies this more clearly than Mitch McConnell. The fact that this is happening yet is not producing a national outcry by those millions tells us more about our country than I think most of us want to know.

WASHINGTON — An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers all but collapsed Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican senators won’t support $160 billion in state and local funds as part of a potential trade-off in the deal.

McConnell’s staff conveyed to top negotiators that the GOP leader sees no path to an agreement on a key aspect of the lawmakers’ existing proposal — a slimmed-down version of the liability shield he is seeking for companies and organizations facing potential COVID-19 lawsuits — in exchange for the state and local funds that Democrats want.

The GOP leader criticized “controversial state bailouts” during a speech in the Senate, as he insists on a more targeted aid package.

The hardened stance from McConnell, who does not appear to have enough votes from his Republican majority for a far-reaching compromise, creates a new stalemate over the $900-billion-plus package, despite days of toiling by a bipartisan group of lawmakers to strike compromise.

Other legislative pile-ups now threaten Friday’s must-pass government funding bill. If it doesn’t clear Congress, that would trigger […]