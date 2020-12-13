Democrat wants to use Civil War law about traitors to ban 126 Republicans from being seated in Congress

Stephan: This is the leverage point that is going to determine what survives about American democracy. Here are the facts: 126 Republican Representatives are traitors. The question is what is going to happen to them? My guess is nothing. And if that turns out to be the case then they get away with it, just as Trump is going to be pardoned, along with all the other scum around him. That means they will do it again since they have faced no consequences for their traitorous behavior.

Pascrell’s letter

Only one-third of the Republicans elected to Congress in 2020 will be seated in Congress come January if one New Jersey Democrat has his way.

Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) argued on Friday that the 126 Republicans seeking to overturn election results should not be seated in Congress.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday joined the group seeking to overturn the election results in four states.

Rep. Pascrell believes Section 3 of the 14th Amendment should be invoked to keep the Republicans from holding office.

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, […]