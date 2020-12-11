What if the U.S. isn’t special?

Stephan: For most of my life, and I am about to be 79 in a few weeks, I and everyone I knew thought of America as special. I am part of the World War II generation and have always been proud of what America did in that war, and even prouder of what we did after that war with the Marshall Plan that helped to rebuild our former enemies. But after four years in the hellish world of Republicanism and Donald Trump, a world that really begins with Nixon and Reagan and culminates with Trump, as a person who chooses to live in a world of facts, I am forced to acknowledge that America not only isn't special anymore (as dozens of social outcome studies have confirmed) our nation is in danger of becoming a racist authoritarian kleptocracy.

I’ve never been one to believe in happy endings.

Not that I always object to them in a movie or novel. In music, I definitely prefer a satisfying resolution at the end of a song or a symphony to a conclusion of crashing dissonance or irresolution. But a fulfilling end to a work of art is precisely that — a work of artifice, conjured in a mind, executed with intent, and brought to a moment of deliberate completion. The tidy tying up of a plot or the pleasing return to the tonic chord is a function of the human will to create a world more orderly than our own — one with a firmly defined beginning, middle, and end, and with internal movement that culminates in something beautiful.

Our own world — the real world — isn’t like this. Not only does it not have many happy endings, it doesn’t even have many endings, period. Wars start and they stop, usually with one side or another claiming victory. But the stream of moments goes on even in such cases. Every conclusion is […]