The president and his party have gone to war against America

Stephan: 106 Republican members of the House have now aligned themselves with the seditious Texas lawsuit, to which 17 Republican AGs have also joined, to overthrow the election. It is undeniable now, to anyone who lives on Earth One where facts matter: the Republican Party advocates christofascist white supremacist authoritarianism. They do not support democracy, and if you believe in and support democracy you cannot be a Republican.

President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. Credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

It’s becoming hard to find the right words to describe what Republicans have become at this moment in history. We can call them reckless in their eagerness to undermine the functioning of government. We can call them heartless in their willingness to deprive Americans of aid in such a desperate time. We can call them unhinged in their embrace of deranged conspiracy theories.

But now the Republican Party is quite literally becoming the enemy of America.

Consider the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking the Supreme Court to essentially nullify the entire 2020 presidential election so it can be handed to President Trump, a suit about which Trump himself says, “This is the big one.” It might have been just one more ridiculous publicity stunt by one of the many corrupt fools the GOP has managed to elect recently, but now, Republican attorneys general from 17 other states have filed a brief in support of the suit.

The suit claims that election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin […]