The president and his party have gone to war against America

It’s becoming hard to find the right words to describe what Republicans have become at this moment in history. We can call them reckless in their eagerness to undermine the functioning of government. We can call them heartless in their willingness to deprive Americans of aid in such a desperate time. We can call them unhinged in their embrace of deranged conspiracy theories.
But now the Republican Party is quite literally becoming the enemy of America.
Consider the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking the Supreme Court to essentially nullify the entire 2020 presidential election so it can be handed to President Trump, a suit about which Trump himself says, “This is the big one.” It might have been just one more ridiculous publicity stunt by one of the many corrupt fools the GOP has managed to elect recently, but now, Republican attorneys general from 17 other states have filed a brief in support of the suit.
The suit claims that election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin […]
Molly Ivins was a great journalist who satirized Texas politics in a witty, astute fashion. We could use her voice now. Though this particular instance of power-seeking irrationality is coming from Trump to Texas, it is exactly the same kind–just writ even larger. Trump constantly tests how far he can go in his campaign against reality, and with this group of Americans, there has never been a claim too absurd as long as it keeps them on top of the pile.
I do not even allow any Republicans on my property. I have a very sharp machete to back up my private property rights.