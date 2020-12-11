The Next Decade Could Be Even Worse

Stephan: It may be that humanity is too stupid, too greedy, too selfish for the species to survive. Some remnant may survive but human civilization will not be the civilization we live in today.

A historian believes he has discovered iron laws that predict the rise and fall of societies. He has bad news. Illustration by Nicolas Ortega

Peter turchin, one of the world’s experts on pine beetles and possibly also on human beings, met me reluctantly this summer on the campus of the University of Connecticut at Storrs, where he teaches. Like many people during the pandemic, he preferred to limit his human contact. He also doubted whether human contact would have much value anyway, when his mathematical models could already tell me everything I needed to know.

But he had to leave his office sometime. (“One way you know I am Russian is that I cannot think sitting down,” he told me. “I have to go for a walk.”) Neither of us had seen much of anyone since the pandemic had closed the country several months before. The campus was quiet. “A week ago, it was even more like a neutron bomb hit,” Turchin said. Animals were timidly reclaiming the campus, he said: squirrels, woodchucks, deer, even an […]