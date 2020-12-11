The Next Decade Could Be Even Worse

Peter turchin, one of the world’s experts on pine beetles and possibly also on human beings, met me reluctantly this summer on the campus of the University of Connecticut at Storrs, where he teaches. Like many people during the pandemic, he preferred to limit his human contact. He also doubted whether human contact would have much value anyway, when his mathematical models could already tell me everything I needed to know.
But he had to leave his office sometime. (“One way you know I am Russian is that I cannot think sitting down,” he told me. “I have to go for a walk.”) Neither of us had seen much of anyone since the pandemic had closed the country several months before. The campus was quiet. “A week ago, it was even more like a neutron bomb hit,” Turchin said. Animals were timidly reclaiming the campus, he said: squirrels, woodchucks, deer, even an […]
After reading this lengthy article, I believe Turchin is a genius. His rather newer approach to historical data and it’s relevance to today is an approach which offers a new way to understand what we may be in for in the immediate and long-term future. I do like his methodology, even if it is “out-of-the ordinary”.