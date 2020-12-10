In ‘Huge Victory for Polar Bears and Our Climate,’ Court Rejects Trump Approval of Offshore Drilling Project in Arctic

Stephan: Here is some excellent good news. Trump has been doing everything he can to destroy the arctic regional environment, and now he has been blocked from his latest depredation. I don't think he will have enough time to take another run at producing damage.

Polar bears stand on an ice floe in the Arctic Ocean. Credit: Lev Fedoseyev/TASS/Getty

Climate action advocates and wildlife defenders celebrated Monday after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit rejected the Trump administration’s approval of Liberty, a proposed offshore oil-drilling project in federal Arctic waters that opponents warned would endanger local communities, animals, and the environment.

“In the face of a worsening climate crisis, the federal government should not be in the business of approving irresponsible offshore oil development in the Arctic.”

—Jeremy Lieb, Earthjustice

“This is a huge victory for polar bears and our climate,” declared Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement. “This project was a disaster waiting to happen that should never have been approved. I’m thrilled the court saw through the Trump administration’s attempt to push this project through without carefully studying its risks.”

Marcie Keever, legal director at Friends of the Earth, similarly applauded the ruling (pdf), saying that “thankfully, the court put the health of our children and our planet over oil company profits.”

Both groups joined with fellow advocacy organizations […]