The rich are getting richer and everyone else is getting poorer. That is exactly the plan

Stephan: The ordinary voter folk who make up Trumper world seem to be so driven by their racism, fear, the dimness of their thinking that they don’t see what Trump and the Republicans have been doing. As a result of 40 years of Republican fiscal policies, the United States leads the world in wealth inequality. All those Trumpers have had their lives degraded as a result of these policies, but seem unable to recognize that this is not a random occurrence but an intentionally contrived reality.

Credit: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

The reason everybody is so angst-ridden about the economy is because we all have the wrong idea about what it is supposed to do and how it’s supposed to work.

Most of us have a quaint, 19th century idea about free markets and all that up-by-the-bootstraps Horatio Alger stuff. You know, work hard, play by the rules, keep your nose clean, and you’ll do well. That is certainly the cultural myth our society bathes us in.

But that’s not how things actually work. It’s the dissonance between how we imagine things work and how they really work that causes our perplexity and angst, and rage. It is also that dissonance that has been so deftly manipulated by Donald Trump and given rise to Trumpism.

Forty years ago, around 1980, the uber-wealthy decided they wanted to get their money out of the economy. There was too much political turmoil (Vietnam, Watergate), too much economic turbulence (Arab oil embargos, stagflation), and too high of a cost of production (high wages, environmental and labor protections).

They wanted to take […]