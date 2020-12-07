House votes to legalize weed

Stephan: I live in a state where marijuana is legal, and the one thing I have learned about marijuana legality is that it is definitely the option that fosters wellbeing. The Democrats have had the courage to finally end the nearly five decades of Nixonian and Reaganite viciousness about Marijuana that has destroyed hundreds of thousands of American lives. But it won't pass the Senate unless Georgia votes out the two Republican grifters currently in office.

Marijuana plants

The House on Friday passed a landmark bill that would remove federal penalties on marijuana and erase cannabis-related criminal records.

The bill passed by a vote of 228-164, with several Republicans on board. While the MORE Act is not expected to come up in the Senate this year, and likely won’t in the next session of Congress either, its passage nevertheless marks a monumental step in marijuana policy.

“We’ve been patient for years on this,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), one of the co-founders of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus. “My perspective was … that this Congress should not adjourn without addressing cannabis legalization, because it has such a profound effect on especially Black Americans [and] other people of color.”

Friday’s vote reflects the shift in American and global views on marijuana over the past decade: Polls show support for legalization has increased 20 percentage points, to 68 percent, since Colorado and Washington state legalized weed in 2012. One in 3 Americans now lives in a state where marijuana is legal for adults […]