Rudy Giuliani’s star election fraud witness recently got off probation for “computer crime”: report

A star witness in President Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election just recently got off probation for committing a “computer crime,” the Daily Mail reports.
Mellissa Carone was sentenced to 12 months probation in September of 2019 for the crime which took place the year before. Carone struck a deal with prosecutors who dropped a first-degree obscenity charge against her.
Carone became a viral story after she appeared as a key witness in the Trump campaign’s Michigan voter fraud claims.
Everything that happened at that TCF Center was fraud,” she said, when appearing on December 2 in front of a Michigan House oversight committee. “Every single thing.”
“I have 19 things in my affidavit. I was at the TCF Center for 27 hours. I am a mother, I have two children, and I have two […]
