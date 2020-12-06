Rudy Giuliani’s star election fraud witness recently got off probation for “computer crime”: report

Stephan: When you have no ethics or morals yourself, only people who also lack morals and ethics will work with you. That is one of the major takeaways I have from the Trumpian years. Here is the latest proof of this axiom. It is criminality raised to the level of buffoonery.

Melissa Carone, who was working for Dominion Voting Services, speaks in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan on December 2, 2020. – The president’s attorneys, led by Rudy Giuliani, have made numerous allegations of election fraud. Credit: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty

A star witness in President Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election just recently got off probation for committing a “computer crime,” the Daily Mail reports.

Mellissa Carone was sentenced to 12 months probation in September of 2019 for the crime which took place the year before. Carone struck a deal with prosecutors who dropped a first-degree obscenity charge against her.

Carone became a viral story after she appeared as a key witness in the Trump campaign’s Michigan voter fraud claims.

Everything that happened at that TCF Center was fraud,” she said, when appearing on December 2 in front of a Michigan House oversight committee. “Every single thing.”

“I have 19 things in my affidavit. I was at the TCF Center for 27 hours. I am a mother, I have two children, and I have two […]