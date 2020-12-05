Pentagon blocks visits to military spy agencies by Biden transition team

The Trump administration has refused to allow members of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to meet with officials at U.S. intelligence agencies that are controlled by the Pentagon, undermining prospects for a smooth transfer of power, current and former U.S. officials said.
The officials said the Biden team has not been able to engage with leaders at the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and other military-run spy services with classified budgets and global espionage platforms.
The Defense Department rejected requests from the Biden team this week, the officials said, despite a General Services Administration decision Nov. 23 clearing the way for federal agencies to meet with representatives of the incoming administration.
The delays came even as Biden advisers spent much of this week meeting with officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the CIA, intelligence agencies that are independent of the Defense Department.
Mr. Schwartz,
I’m a big fan of your work in politics, consciousness (please go back on Chris Ryan’s show!), and putting well-being first. At this time, I consider myself a leftist (or progressive) and was a Sanders supporter in both 2016 and 2020. I loathe Trump just as much as you do. However, this base-less Tom Clancy narrative concocted by liberals that Trump is in collusion with Russia or that Russia meaningfully interfered in the 2016 or 2020 election needs to stop. Russiagate has become Qanon for liberals. It’s silly and further undermines the razor thin credibility of the democratic party and liberals as a whole.
The IG report, Mueller report, and further court documents do lend a shred of proof that Russia MEANINGFULLY interfered with the 2016 election or Trump is in collusion with Russia. Russiagate is a huge rating and sales driver for corp media. That is why this myth persists. It is depressing that all the evidence that Russiagate is a canard as exposed by Glenn Greenwald, Matt Taibbi and Aaron Mate’ is not more widely shared.
Sourced from Shattered, Hillary Clinton’s team concocted the Russians interfered with the election scenario 24 hrs. after she lost the presidency as a way for her to save face from her loss. Her defeat certainly couldn’t be because was because she ran an uninspiring campaign, having mostly poor policy positions which did not materially benefit the lower and middle class. She gave theses two classes very little reason to vote for her other than that she was not Trump. Sadly, Biden just ran Hillary Clinton’s limp campaign to winning effect in 2020. Had covid not broken out or Pelosi had not blocked another stimulus prior to the election I believe Trump would have won another term. Clinton also failed to debunk Trump’s bogus working-class champion persona which should have been easy given his corrupt business history. However, she was so blatantly in the pocket of big pharma, corp health insurance, the military industrial complex and their contractors, as well as the big banks (Goldman Sachs, in particular), as well as her husband’s scandals there was little she could say without sounding as a hypocrite herself.
First, according to court documents Russia interfered in our elections to the tune of 100K. While the fact that Russia CAN interfere with our elections in a very minor way is shocking (I’ll bet China put their hand on the scale as well, but that’s speculation) and is a indicator of the decreasing power of the US as a global power. 100K is like a drop in the ocean in terms of advertising power; insignificant. Investigations into Cloudstrike, revealed in court documents, that no files were stolen from their servers. Something not followed up on from corp. media which did not do their due diligence.
The Facebook ads originating from a Russian troll farm were very juvenile and in many instances were not even about Russiagate. Rather, they propagated anti-masturbation (not kidding!) and christian themes.
If Trump colluded with Russia, why did our relations get even worse with them than when Obama was in office? Why did the following actions take place:
1. Why did the US pull out of the INF treaty which has put the US in a new arms race with Russia?
2. Trump has twice bombed Putin’s Syrian ally, Bashar Al Assad
3. Trump has tried to overthrow Putin’s Venezuelan ally Nicholas Maduro
4. Most importantly, Trump is trying to halt a vital gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, forcing Germany to buy US gas. Why would Trump do this if he’s being blackmailed or their ally? Oil is the lifeblood of Russia.
5. Why have tensions increased with Russia since Trump took office as opposed to the Obama presidency?
6. Why is the US sending more troops into Syria to combat Russian influence?
7. Why are there US sanctions on Russia?
I would highly recommend the following journalist who have done excellent coverage regarding the Russiagate canard:
Here is an excellent interview Taibbi does with Aaron Mate’ where they go through the court documents concerning Russiagate piece by piece. IMHO, it absolutely detonates the Russiagate narrative:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sQfvRO7ldk&t=1596s
Greenwald investigates Michael Flynn and Russiagate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xB26jj0jrjc
https://theintercept.com/2019/04/18/robert-mueller-did-not-merely-reject-the-trumprussia-conspiracy-theories-he-obliterated-them/
Taibbi on the Russiagate timeline:
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/russiagate-is-wmd-times-a-million
In any event, I greatly appreciate the Schwartzreport and donate.
Thanks,
Ryan
I so delighted that you stated this Ryan. You did it well. Had I done so the post would have been immediately deleted.