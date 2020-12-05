Pentagon blocks visits to military spy agencies by Biden transition team

Stephan: Here is the latest in Trump's attempt to both sabotage Biden, but also to carry out what is obviously some kind of secret plan to affect national security. Personally, I think it is all an attempt to destroy the records of the secret dealings Trump had with the Russians, Turkey and other authoritarian governments where Trump has personal financial interests.

The Pentagon is pictured on Oct. 9, 2020. It lies in Arlington, Va., across the Potomac River from Washington. Credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The Trump administration has refused to allow members of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to meet with officials at U.S. intelligence agencies that are controlled by the Pentagon, undermining prospects for a smooth transfer of power, current and former U.S. officials said.

The officials said the Biden team has not been able to engage with leaders at the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and other military-run spy services with classified budgets and global espionage platforms.

The Defense Department rejected requests from the Biden team this week, the officials said, despite a General Services Administration decision Nov. 23 clearing the way for federal agencies to meet with representatives of the incoming administration.

The delays came even as Biden advisers spent much of this week meeting with officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the CIA, intelligence agencies that are independent of the Defense Department.

But Pentagon officials said their agency was taking steps required to provide outside […]