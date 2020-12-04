There Aren’t Serious-Enough Consequences for Those Trying to Break American Democracy

Stephan: I completely agree with this essay. I think all the Trump attorneys starting with Barr should be disbarred. Many on the staff should go to prison, including Trump. I understand that 70 million dim racist Americans will be upset, but if there is no accountability then the next Republican autocrat to come along will feel free to do what Trump has done, only not as stupidly, because there were no consequences for Trump and his orcs.

Donald Trump will not serve a second term. The litigation launched by his campaign and the Republican Party to overturn the election results has no chance of preventing Joe Biden from swearing the oath of office on January 20—as Trump himself seemed to haltingly recognize last week after his administration finally allowed the presidential transition to begin. But even though the worst has not come to pass, Trump and his team are doing lasting damage to American democracy as the president struggles to come to grips with the reality of his loss. And yet, these lawyers and officials will likely face no real consequences for their actions—and if they do, those repercussions will not be enough to address the scale of the problem.

Credit: Universal Images Group/ / Getty/ The Atlantic

The odds that Trump would accept an election loss were always slim. In 2016, he promised to accept the election results only “if I win.” He showed no sign of changing his tune in the run-up to the 2020 election. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” he told a […]