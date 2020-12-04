Scientists just used CRISPR to cure the simian equivalent of HIV. Here’s why this is a big deal

With multiple coronavirus vaccines being produced as we speak, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have an end in sight, though the HIV pandemic continues after more than 40 years. That might seem like a head-scratcher: why is HIV, a virus we’ve known about for decades, so much harder to cure than a virus discovered just last year? Part of the reason is that HIV, as a retrovirus, is a more complex virus to vaccinate against than SARS-CoV-2 — hence why a vaccine or other cure has eluded scientists for decades.
Now, a surprising new study on a related retrovirus shows incredible promise for the potential to develop a cure for HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus. In an article published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, scientists revealed that they had used CRISPR – a genetic technology that can alter DNA and whose developers won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry — to successfully edit SIV (simian immunodeficiency virus), a virus […]
Thank you for sharing! Can you address your views on some of the conspiracy theories about the upcoming RNA vaccines? Thank you kindly!
Glennis —
The vaccine issue will really come to authentication under the Biden administration, and I think that is the most important consideration. Biden’s administration will not be the usual Trumpian grifts, it will be science-based. So when they say something is safe, I repose confidence it will be safe. I think that is why Biden is setting up an event where all living presidents except Trump will get the vaccine.