Scientists just used CRISPR to cure the simian equivalent of HIV. Here’s why this is a big deal

Stephan: This is, as the headline says, a big deal. It is also the latest advance in the CRISPR technology that readers should be familar with, because SR has been covering it since it began (See SR archives). I have followed it so closely because this is the technology that is going to create Homo Superior. However, this development holds the promise of producing a cure for AIDS.

Scanning electron micrograph of HIV particles infecting a human H9 T cell Credit: Getty

With multiple coronavirus vaccines being produced as we speak, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have an end in sight, though the HIV pandemic continues after more than 40 years. That might seem like a head-scratcher: why is HIV, a virus we’ve known about for decades, so much harder to cure than a virus discovered just last year? Part of the reason is that HIV, as a retrovirus, is a more complex virus to vaccinate against than SARS-CoV-2 — hence why a vaccine or other cure has eluded scientists for decades.

Now, a surprising new study on a related retrovirus shows incredible promise for the potential to develop a cure for HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus. In an article published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, scientists revealed that they had used CRISPR – a genetic technology that can alter DNA and whose developers won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry — to successfully edit SIV (simian immunodeficiency virus), a virus […]