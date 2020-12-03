States With Few Coronavirus Restrictions Are Spreading the Virus Beyond Their Borders

Stephan: I have been telling you for years that Republican governance is always inferior, and that is particularly true for the non-wealthy. This is not a partisan statement it is a statement of fact based on endless social outcome data. Here is the latest proof. The incompetent ideological Republican governors who did not take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously, who did not implement proper social actions, who politicized masks, are each responsible for the deaths of thousands in their states. If you vote Republican you are voting for inferior governance that will degrade the life of you and those you care about.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem, one of the most incompetent governors dealing with Covid-19. Credit: CBS News

For months after Washington state imposed one of the earliest and strictest COVID-19 lockdowns in March, Jim Gilliard didn’t stray far from his modular home near Waitts Lake, 45 miles north of Spokane.

The retiree was at high risk from the coronavirus, both because of his age, 70, and his medical condition. Several years ago, he had a defibrillator implanted. So he mainly ventured out during the pandemic to shop for food.

There wasn’t much else to do anyway. Gatherings in his county were limited to no more than 10 people, there was a mask mandate, movie theaters were closed and many nightclubs and concert venues were shuttered because of a state ban on all live entertainment, indoors and out.

An hour away in Idaho, life was more normal. The state left key COVID-19 regulations up to localities, many of which made masks optional. Even in places that required face coverings, enforcement was laxer than in Washington. High school sports, canceled for the fall in Washington, were […]