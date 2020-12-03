States With Few Coronavirus Restrictions Are Spreading the Virus Beyond Their Borders

For months after Washington state imposed one of the earliest and strictest COVID-19 lockdowns in March, Jim Gilliard didn’t stray far from his modular home near Waitts Lake, 45 miles north of Spokane.
The retiree was at high risk from the coronavirus, both because of his age, 70, and his medical condition. Several years ago, he had a defibrillator implanted. So he mainly ventured out during the pandemic to shop for food.
There wasn’t much else to do anyway. Gatherings in his county were limited to no more than 10 people, there was a mask mandate, movie theaters were closed and many nightclubs and concert venues were shuttered because of a state ban on all live entertainment, indoors and out.
An hour away in Idaho, life was more normal. The state left key COVID-19 regulations up to localities, many of which made masks optional. Even in places that required face coverings, enforcement was laxer than in Washington. High school sports, canceled for the fall in Washington, were […]
Democrat superior governance here in NY (the 3rd most populous) by gov. Andrew Cuomo led to the highest Covid-19 infection & death rate of any state, a $63 billion deficit, illegal proclamations and encroachments on civil liberties and an unprecedented exodus from our state. To celebrate these accomplishments he took a 13% raise, won an Emmy, and wrote a book about how great he is!
New York has been a special case because it is the principal entry point into the United States, although similar but smaller effects are also seen in Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco which are also entry points. New York also has the highest population density in the country, followed by San Francisco, and over two-thirds are renters living in multi-occupancy buildings. The truth is the Democratic governance of all those cities is what kept them from becoming death camps. In contrast look at South Dakota.
I respectfully disagree. I live here and watched it unfold. NY was totally unprepared & very bad decision making by Democrat leadership compounded the problems. California (pop. 40 million (19,000 deaths) vs NY pop. 19 million (35,000 deaths)!! To NY residents that is a “death camp”. Cuomo & DeBlasio should be tried as criminals!
1 in 800 people in North Dakota have died from Covid-19.