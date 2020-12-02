Tests Reveal Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Aerial Pesticide Showered Over Millions of Acres in US

A national nonprofit revealed Tuesday that testing commissioned by the group as well as separate analysis conducted by Massachusetts officials show samples of an aerially sprayed pesticide used by the commonwealth and at least 25 other states to control mosquito-borne illnesses contain toxic substances that critics call “forever chemicals.”
“Communities are struggling to remove PFAS from their drinking water supplies, while at the same time, we may be showering them with PFAS from the skies and roads.”
—Kyla Bennett, PEER
Officially known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), this group of man-made chemicals—including PFOA, PFOS, and GenX—earned the nickname because they do not break down in the environment and build up in the body. PFAS has been linked to suppressed immune function, cancers, and other health issues.
Lawmakers and regulators at various levels of government have worked to clean up drinking water […]
Another horror story of the ongoing destruction of this beautiful planet our one and only home. Mars regardless of Elon’s efforts is not an option!
Meanwhile billions the world over are being invested in AI, self-driving cars, autonomous weapon systems, VR and so on all the more to separate us from the natural world from which we all come from and depend on.
Some future predictions I have read say that this drive to maximize profits might be turned towards best ecological practice. It will be seen that long term sustainable profits in our degraded world only come about through cooperation with natural processes. That and the fact the the old economic paradigm, the old people are dying opening the way for a fresh view, well that and increasing climate instability leaving no choice.
All that said, I am very sad about the current situation but feel more humans are and will awaken to our place in God’s creation.
That spraying was one of the reasons that I had to leave Florida. I was becoming allergic to the constant spraying which is needed in south Florida because otherwise mosquitos would be all over everyone; spreading diseases of every imaginable kind. It was the only way they could keep people from leaving the state. I am glad I left and never want to live where they spray that much. I would have to live up in Alaska or in the Arctic if I had to, to avoid it.
P.S.: I also had to eat a lot of garlic because it wards off some of the mosquitos.
Yes raw garlic is great stuff a foundational health food for me. Keeps the bugs away and I have no trouble with social distancing might even be a virus killer.