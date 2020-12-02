‘All about the grift’: Trump raises over $150 million for ‘election defense fund’

Stephan: Watching these final days of the Trump era what astounds me is the naked grifting that he is doing. Trump is a genius at one thing. He senses the weakness and intellectual dimness in his followers and knows how to exploit it. Can you imagine a story like this in the Obama administration, or even in Bush the Younger's administration? Even Nixon would not have attempted a grift like this one.

Trump the grifter Credit: MSNBC

After bombarding supporters daily with emails blaring lies about the election and soliciting donations to overcome virtually non-existent voter fraud, President Donald Trump’s political operation has reportedly raised more than $150 million since November 3, a staggering windfall that is being funneled into a Republican joint fundraising committee and a Trump PAC established to fuel his post-White House activities.

While the Trump team’s aggressive emails—sometimes as many as 15 per day—purport to be raising money for an “Official Election Defense Fund” set up to finance the president’s flailing legal effort to overturn the election, the fund does not exist.

“There is no such account,” the Washington Post reported late Monday. “The fundraising requests are being made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee that raises money for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. As of November 18, that committee also shares its funds with Save America, […]