Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, December 1st, 2020

To End Impunity for ‘Deliberate Destruction’ of Planet, International Lawyers Drafting Plan to Criminalize Ecocide

Author:     Kenny Stancil
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Monday, November 30, 2020
 Link: To End Impunity for ‘Deliberate Destruction’ of Planet, International Lawyers Drafting Plan to Criminalize Ecocide
Stephan:   Here is at least the potential for a major restructuring the environmental protection, and I support it strongly. The earth must be seen as a metasystem, not the property of some tinpot psycho like Trump in the U.S. or Bolsonaro in Brazil. Bolsonaro permitting the destruction of the Amazonian forest in his country is having effects throughout the world, just as Trump's attempt to open Alaska to mining and forest cutting will affect people across the planet.
Deforestation in Brazil

An expert panel of top international and environmental lawyers have begun working this month on a legal definition of “ecocide” with the goal of making mass ecological damage an enforceable international crime on par with war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. 

“The time is right to harness the power of international criminal law to protect our global environment.”
—Philippe Sands QC, University College London

Assembled by the Stop Ecocide Foundation at the request of several Swedish parliamentarians, the initiative to criminalize the destruction of ecosystems at the global level has already garnered support from European countries as well as small island nations highly vulnerable to rising sea levels. 

The drafting panel is co-chaired by Philippe Sands QC, a professor at University College London, and Justice Florence Mumba, a former judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC). 

The November 20 launch date of the project coincided with the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the Nuremberg trials of Nazi leaders, where the terms “crimes against humanity” and “genocide” were coined. 

“The time is right,” Sands said recently at an event commemorating the Nuremberg trials, “to harness […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Lauren Raine on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 6:48 am

    Wow, that is good to read. Thank you.

  2. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:47 am

    We are all one race “The Human Race” and are all responsible for the protection of our one and only habitable planet we can live on as far as we can determine at least in this galaxy, which is the only one we can contemplate getting to and we must protect it to the best of our ability, working together.