To End Impunity for ‘Deliberate Destruction’ of Planet, International Lawyers Drafting Plan to Criminalize Ecocide

Stephan: Here is at least the potential for a major restructuring the environmental protection, and I support it strongly. The earth must be seen as a metasystem, not the property of some tinpot psycho like Trump in the U.S. or Bolsonaro in Brazil. Bolsonaro permitting the destruction of the Amazonian forest in his country is having effects throughout the world, just as Trump's attempt to open Alaska to mining and forest cutting will affect people across the planet.

Deforestation in Brazil

An expert panel of top international and environmental lawyers have begun working this month on a legal definition of “ecocide” with the goal of making mass ecological damage an enforceable international crime on par with war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

“The time is right to harness the power of international criminal law to protect our global environment.”

—Philippe Sands QC, University College London

Assembled by the Stop Ecocide Foundation at the request of several Swedish parliamentarians, the initiative to criminalize the destruction of ecosystems at the global level has already garnered support from European countries as well as small island nations highly vulnerable to rising sea levels.

The drafting panel is co-chaired by Philippe Sands QC, a professor at University College London, and Justice Florence Mumba, a former judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The November 20 launch date of the project coincided with the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the Nuremberg trials of Nazi leaders, where the terms “crimes against humanity” and “genocide” were coined.

“The time is right,” Sands said recently at an event commemorating the Nuremberg trials, “to harness […]