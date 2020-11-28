The solar discs that could power Earth

Stephan: The European Space Agency is developing a non-polluting, non-carbon energy technology that sounds like something from a science fiction novel, but has now become an emerging reality.

An image of solar power coming to earth from space

It sounds like science fiction: giant solar power stations floating in space that beam down enormous amounts of energy to Earth. And for a long time, the concept – first developed by the Russian scientist, Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, in the 1920s – was mainly an inspiration for writers.

A century later, however, scientists are making huge strides in turning the concept into reality. The European Space Agency has realised the potential of these efforts and is now looking to fund such projects, predicting that the first industrial resource we will get from space is “beamed power”.

Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time, so there’s a lot at stake. From rising global temperatures to shifting weather patterns, the impacts of climate change are already being felt around the globe. Overcoming this challenge will require radical changes to how we generate and consume energy.

The aim is that solar power stations in space will become a reality in the coming decades

Renewable energy technologies have developed drastically in recent years, […]