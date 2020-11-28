Pebble Mine Denied Permit in Victory for Tribes, Waterways and Planet

Stephan: Here is some excellent news about the absolutely awful Alaska's Bristol Bay mining project that was pushed by Trump to favor his corporate friends over the indigenous people and the planet's ecosystem.

A pair of bears perch atop Brooks Falls in Alaska’s Katmai National Park, about 100 miles from the proposed Pebble Mine site. Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times / Getty I

Environmental campaigners stressed the need for the incoming Biden White House to put in place permanent protections for Alaska’s Bristol Bay after the Trump administration on Wednesday denied a permit for the proposed Pebble Mine that threatened “lasting harm to this phenomenally productive ecosystem” and death to the area’s Indigenous culture.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1331662923710693376&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ecowatch.com%2Fpebble-mine-denied-permit-2649060726.html%3Frebelltitem%3D2%23rebelltitem2&partner=rebelmouse&siteScreenName=EcoWatch&siteUserId=78361556&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

In its record of decision on the long-fought industrial gold and copper mining project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cited “Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act,” the Anchorage Daily News reported.

“USACE determined that the applicant’s plan for the discharge of fill material does not comply with Clean Water Act guidelines and concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest.”

The decision was hailed by a chorus of conservation groups. “Sometimes a project is so bad, so indefensible, that the politics […]