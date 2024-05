China-led shift to electric vehicles to help end ‘oil era’: study

Stephan: Every month it seems it becomes ever more clear that China, Europe, and Japan, and particularly China, are the countries leading the way out of the carbon era. This will have long term negative implications for the American automobile industry

Newly manufactured cars are seen at a port in Dalian, Liaoning province, China April 10, 2020. Credit: China Daily/Reuters

SHANGHAI — An aggressive China-led shift to electric vehicles is expected to slash global oil demand growth by 70% by 2030 and will help bring an end to the “oil era”, according to research by the Carbon Tracker think tank published on Friday.

Within 10 years, China could save more than $80 billion in annual oil import costs as new-energy vehicles (NEVs) become increasingly competitive, Carbon Tracker said.

Its calculations were based on a “conservative” scenario by the International Energy Agency projecting that electric vehicles would account for 40% of China’s total car sales by 2030, and for 20% of sales in India and other emerging markets.

The cost of importing the oil required to fuel an average car is 10 times higher than the cost of solar equipment required to power an electric vehicle, Carbon Tracker said.

“This is a simple choice between growing dependency on what has been expensive oil produced by a foreign cartel, or domestic electricity produced by renewable sources […]