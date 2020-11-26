What The U.S. Election Meltdown Looks Like to Other Countries

Stephan: Reagan styled America "a shining city on a hill." Trump, as this report lays out, has reduced us to a squat in a trash heap. Seventy five years of American leadership have been pissed away by a psychotic narcissist, with the collaboration of the orcs of the Republican Senate. The rest of today's edition provides the factual proof of why the rest of the world has so radically changed their perception of the United States. (orc /ôrk/plural noun:

Nearly three weeks after a presidential election plagued by long lines and even longer ballot-counting delays, President Donald Trump still hasn’t conceded the race to Joe Biden, his administration is refusing to help with an orderly transition and his supporters are pulling every lever they can to drag out, block or even overturn the results.

illustration by Doug Chayka

Never before has the basic machinery of U.S. democracy looked so dysfunctional. And the rest of the world has been watching almost as closely as Americans themselves.

The United States has set itself up as a global model for democratic elections, impressing many people with the longstanding stability of its system, but also fostering some annoyance with its high-handed efforts to promote its own style of democracy worldwide.

Now, with its system in a public meltdown under the stress of its own presidential election, how do people overseas see what’s happening here? And how will it affect America’s standing going forward? We asked writers from a range of countries, either watching from overseas or from their jobs in the US, what they […]