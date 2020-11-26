Trump Administration Accused of Trying to Bully Banks Into Financing Arctic Fossil Fuel Extraction

Stephan: On his way out of the White House and governmental power Donald Trump is doing everything he can to damage the country, starting with the pardons, but also doing things like encouraging destruction of the Arctic to support the carbon industry.

Under a new proposal from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, banks will no longer be able to deny loans to the fossil fuel and other controversial yet legal industries unless it is proven they are at risk of default. Credit: vitstudio/Shutterstock

Responding to grassroots pressure and shareholder activism, five of the six largest U.S. banks have decided they want no part of financing fossil fuel drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge—but that isn’t stopping the Trump administration from what critics on Friday called bullying banks into funding oil and gas extraction.

“No amount of saber-rattling in the final days of the Trump administration is going to change the fact that Arctic drilling is a risky investment that any savvy financial institution would stay far away from.”

—Ben Cushing, Sierra Club

The Wall Street Journal reports the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday proposed a new rule that would bar financial institutions from refusing to lend to entire categories of lawful businesses. In the name of “fair access,” the proposed rule would force banks to finance not only […]