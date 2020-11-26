‘Truly grotesque’: On way out the door, Trump prioritizes bringing back executions by firing squad and electrocution

Stephan: Here is another example of what Trump is doing to turn America into an authoritarian fascist state. It is going to take Biden as much as his entire first year in office to sort out and repair the damage being done by Trump whom, I believe, history will record as the worst and most despiccable president in our history.

Trump and his legal orc Bill Barr Credit: AFP

Among the slew of potentially destructive policy changes the Trump administration is rushing to implement on its way out of power is a rule that would authorize the return of electrocutions and firing squads for federal executions, an effort critics slammed as a twisted priority amid deadly public health and economic crises.

ProPublica reported Wednesday that the rule, first published in the Federal Register by the U.S. Justice Department in August, “has raced through the process with little notice but unusual speed—and deadly consequences.”

"This rule could reintroduce firing squads and electrocutions for federal executions, giving the government more options for administering capital punishment as drugs used in lethal injections become unavailable," ProPublica noted. "The Justice Department surfaced the proposal in August and accepted public comments for only 30 days, instead of the usual 60. The rule cleared White House review on Nov. 6, meaning it could be finalized any day."

After carrying out the first federal execution in 17 […]