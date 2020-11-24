Study suggests the COVID-19 pandemic has altered Americans attitudes toward inequality and the poor

The coronavirus pandemic may have altered how many people in the United States view the poor, according to new research published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology. The study indicates that people became more likely to blame external factors for poverty and less likely to blame personal failings after the outbreak of the virus.

Based on their previous research, the authors of the new study had reason to believe that the pandemic might alter attitudes about the poor and inequality.

“My co-authors and I recently published a paper in Nature Human Behavior in which we found that one reason driving American’s relatively low concern about economic inequality is that people don’t readily recognize the situational causes of poverty (e.g., discrimination, luck), and instead assume that poverty is caused by dispositional factors (e.g., laziness),” explained study author Dylan Wiwad, a postdoctoral fellow at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“We also showed that a simple intervention (a 10-minute poverty simulation, www.playspent.org) successfully increased recognition of these uncontrollable causes of poverty […]