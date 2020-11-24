More Than Two-Thirds of UN Members Embrace Global Plastic Pollution Treaty—But Not the US

Stephan: This is why it is so important that we voted the orange psychopath out of the presidency. But in the remaining days of his administration, there is still a great deal of damage he can, and wants to do. This is a man with a long history of, and deep commitment to, revenge.

Despite being the world’s biggest contributors to plastic pollution, the U.S. and U.K. have so far declined to join a global treaty pledging to tackle the problem. Credit: Laura Lezza/Getty

Despite being one of the world’s biggest contributors to plastic pollution, the U.S. has so far shown no signs of joining an international treaty aimed at stopping plastics from flowing into the world’s oceans and other natural habitats—leaving the country in a small minority as more than two-thirds of United Nations member states signal that a treaty is forthcoming.

At a virtual conference attended last week by the U.N.’s working group on ocean pollution and microplastics, countries in Africa, the Pacific, the Baltic region, and throughout Europe confirmed that they are open to signing a treaty aimed at sharply reducing marine plastic pollution and potentially all plastic waste.

The U.S. was joined by the United Kingdom in declining to participate in the treaty, although the two countries are the biggest per capita plastic polluters in the world. British environmental minister Zac Goldsmith is expected to announce soon whether the country is open to a […]