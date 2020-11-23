Biden Reaffirms Commitment to Rejoining Paris Agreement

Stephan: Finally, here is some good news. When we get the orange monster out of the White House America will have a leader who understands climate change is an issue that cannot be ignored. It will be up to us to encourage him to make it a high priority. This is important because I believe the Republicans in Congress will do what they can to sabotage Biden in every way they can. We won't be the world leader anymore but at least we will be back in the game to save the earth's ecosystem and ourselves.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris greet supporters in Wilmington, Delaware on August 20, 2020. Credit: Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who took the lead Friday morning in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania according to The Associated Press, has reaffirmed his commitment to immediately rejoining the accord if he wins the 2020 presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump.

“Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it,” Biden tweeted late Wednesday.

The two candidates have taken opposite stances on how to address the climate crisis. Trump has repeatedly denied climate science and worked to roll back climate policies put in place by the Obama administration, including standards for power plant and vehicle emissions. He has appointed former energy lobbyists to head both the Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency, and has completed or started the process of rescinding almost 100 environmental regulations, according to a New York Times tally.

Biden, meanwhile, has promised to spend […]