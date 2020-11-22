Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, November 22nd, 2020

What Trump Showed Us About America

Author:    
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     11/19/2020 07:55 PM EST
Stephan:   At the end of this dark period I think it is necessary to study not so much Trump, but the population of America. This four-year period has revealed who we are, and what we care about. What values matter to us. It is not a pretty picture but I hope, it is an instructive one. Here is a first take.
Illustration by Eiko Ojala

The world has spent the past four years obsessing over President Donald Trump: his biography, his ideology, his speech, his tweets, his moods, his health, his hair. But what did the Trump era teach us about ourselves, and the country he was elected to lead?

Trump’s presidency has been a four-year war on many people’s assumptions about what was and wasn’t “American”—what a leader can call people in public, which institutions really matter, whether power lies with elites or masses. And it has forced serious arguments about what information, and what version of our history, we can even agree on.

With four years of Trump nearly behind us, Politico Magazine asked a group of smart political and cultural observers to tell us what big, new insight this era has given them about America—and what that insight means for the country’s future.

Many were alarmed to discover that our political institutions and norms are more fragile than they thought. Others pointed out the blind spots that members of the political and cultural elite have for the deep sense of […]

3 Comments

  1. Will on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 6:12 am

    Clearly the U.S. of A. is really rather unexceptional when compared to other large empires of times past. Yes democracy was established for some while native peoples were exterminated and black people enslaved. A huge economy was built on exploitation of abundant natural and human resources by a culture that valued material wealth over everything else.

    So now in our enlightened modern times when never before have so many had so much we have a national/cultural poverty that even easy credit will not fix. I despise the cruelty, stupidity and greed represented by himself but when marking my ballot in 2016 I almost ticked one for him but finally did not. He is not wrong about the deep state or as I think of it the national security state or about the swamp of oligarchy that infiltrates governance at all levels. Maybe it takes a pathological narcissist to illuminate that behavior in our national character so we can ask the deep questions that bring enduring life affirming change.

    • Rev. Dean on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 8:28 pm

      I agree, Will. The Democratic Socialism of Bernie Sanders looks a lot better than the Oligarchic Fascism of Trump, with it’s top-down capitalism as a method of running a “Democracy”.

  2. Alan R on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:56 am

    Well said Stephen! There’s plenty of things quickly changing now. There’s so much more to come soon. I’m making a discipline out of putting my ten-cents to use in the most life-affirming way. Every day. Have a nice one!