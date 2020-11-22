Trump seeks to settle scores in final days

Stephan: The most powerful nation in the world brought to its knees because of one narcissistic psychopath, and the unwillingness of the overwhelming majority -- over 6 million voters -- to demand that its laws and traditions be honored. Millions should be out in the streets, every Republican Congressperson should be under nonviolent siege. If American citizens don't or won't protect their country who will? Sixty more days of this and we may no longer be the country any of us recognize.

President Trump is settling scores and taking steps to cement his agenda in his final 60-plus days in the White House, even as he refuses to concede an electoral loss to Democrat Joe Biden and his legal team flails at the results in nearly a half-dozen states.

Trump fired the administration’s top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs on Tuesday evening, the latest example of Trump settling a score. He expressed displeasure that Krebs issued a statement that the 2020 election had been the most secure in history, a message that undercut Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about voting machine vulnerabilities and a “rigged” election.

The removal of Krebs followed the firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and raises the prospect that Trump will remove more officials, such as CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray, while at the same time signaling that anything regarded as disloyalty to Trump will result in punishment.

President-elect Biden has warned that Trump’s refusal to share information on national security and the coronavirus as part of a peaceful transition is threatening lives, while others have warned it cuts […]