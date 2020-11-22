As Stimulus Runs Out, 56% of US Household Are Worried About Affording Food

More than half of households in the United States are not “very confident” that they can afford to put food on the table as the holidays approach, according to federal Census data. Meanwhile, what remains of federal pandemic relief programs is set to expire before the end of year.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has so far refused to take up a $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed by Democrats months ago, even after Democrats attempted to compromise with Republicans and lowered the price tag by $1.2 trillion. If Congress fails to act, an estimated 12 million workers will lose federal emergency unemployment benefits when they expire on December 26 — on top of the 4.6 million who will have exhausted their benefits before then, according to the Century Foundation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has entered a terrifying phase in recent weeks, forcing some state and local […]
If Trump allows the support needed by many people, the Republican party will shrink by my estimation. Even Trump’s rallies over the months have killed many Republicans and once that information sinks in, the party will also take a hit and lose voters.