A vindictive Trump seeks to undermine Biden’s presidency

It has been almost three weeks since President Trump stepped to a lectern in the White House in the early hours of Nov. 4 to declare that the election was being stolen from him. It was a fabrication designed to turn President-elect Joe Biden into an illegitimate president and has continued apace ever since. It will not stop with Biden’s swearing-in on Jan. 20.
Any thoughts Trump might have had of overturning the election were a failed enterprise from the start. On Friday, those hopes were dealt twin blows when Georgia’s secretary of state certified Biden as the winner there and Republican legislative leaders from Michigan, after meeting with the president, signaled they would do nothing to try to undermine the results. Biden has an electoral college majority, and the certification process continues to gather steam.
Through these weeks, the president and his legal team have failed to produce credible evidence of systematic or widespread fraud. Now they are resorting to wild allegations of a grand conspiracy on the part of Biden and the Democrats — charges repeatedly debunked. This effort is being led by […]
Dear Stephen, Do you feel like a lone voice shouting into the wind?
Everything you write I agree with. But I have to keep telling myself that this great-grandmother in her 88th year has no control over the madness.
I’ve signed hundreds of email petitions, and donated more money than I should have to many candidates (who lost!). I can’t picket. (I have trouble walking). So I cry out to nobody! (My family are all “Trumpies.” and I must depend on them for all the help I need!) So even then I’m fortunate as many others are in much worse shape. I keep looking for positive things to focus on. Sometimes I can’t bear to even read your articles! This is not the country I have believed in. And I’m not saying we should go back–to things like Jim Crow and white supremacy and ignorance. We need to move FORWARD to improve what is wrong with the country. First step, I would hope that after Jan. 20 we will never see the name TRUMP in print or media ever again. What do you think of everyone just ignoring him from now on?
I never cared about having a bucket list until the last four years. Now my number one desire is to live long enough the not see, hear or discuss himself for a day, a week, a month hopefully much longer!
Fortunately wrong. I know you “hate” the president, but he’s done great things and some bad ones. He ended NAFTA and didn’t add new wars to Obama’s, as Obama added 2 new ones to Bush’s and ran out of bombs one year.
I love your work on the archaeology, as you know, and send you much love.
It is a somewhat free country so you can believe what you want but himself didn’t end NAFTA just renamed it the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that include a few tweeks but no major changes. By the way NAFTA was not an Obama program.
A lot of Republicans who are Governors and Senators are supporting Biden’s victory and are advising Trump to cooperate with Biden and Harris and their staff they are putting together.