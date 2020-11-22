A vindictive Trump seeks to undermine Biden’s presidency

Stephan: There is something seriously wrong with America as a culture and as a society. The Republican Party needs to be disbanded, and Trump and many in his administration should be taken to the Hague and tried for crimes against humanity. It isn't just that Trump will not concede, it is that he is actively and openly sabotaging the country's future and its wellbeing. There is no precedent for this behavior in the last 240 years. Trump makes Benedict Arnold's betrayal look petty.

It has been almost three weeks since President Trump stepped to a lectern in the White House in the early hours of Nov. 4 to declare that the election was being stolen from him. It was a fabrication designed to turn President-elect Joe Biden into an illegitimate president and has continued apace ever since. It will not stop with Biden’s swearing-in on Jan. 20.

Any thoughts Trump might have had of overturning the election were a failed enterprise from the start. On Friday, those hopes were dealt twin blows when Georgia’s secretary of state certified Biden as the winner there and Republican legislative leaders from Michigan, after meeting with the president, signaled they would do nothing to try to undermine the results. Biden has an electoral college majority, and the certification process continues to gather steam.

Through these weeks, the president and his legal team have failed to produce credible evidence of systematic or widespread fraud. Now they are resorting to wild allegations of a grand conspiracy on the part of Biden and the Democrats — charges repeatedly debunked. This effort is being led by […]