Will Trump Burn the Evidence?

Stephan: Remembering Nixon's tapes and the role they played in ending his presidency I believe Trump is going to go through all his presidential records and destroy anything that he thinks can be used against him. And I am not the only person who thinks this way. We have an utterly unscrupulous criminal in the White House, and he has surrounded himself by willing orcs who will serve him loyally. What this has revealed is that much of our system of governance is less about laws and more about unspoken agreements. So I hope that when Biden is in office that the electoral college will be eliminated, and what was formerly an unspoken agreement will be formalized in law. We are very lucky the Republicans are so incompetent.

Donald Trump is not much of a note-taker, and he does not like his staff to take notes. He has a habit of tearing up documents at the close of meetings. (Records analysts, armed with Scotch Tape, have tried to put the pieces back together.) No real record exists for five meetings Trump had with Vladimir Putin during the first two years of his Presidency. Members of his staff have routinely used apps that automatically erase text messages, and Trump often deletes his own tweets, notwithstanding a warning from the National Archives and Records Administration that doing so contravenes the Presidential Records Act.

Trump cannot abide documentation for fear of disclosure, and cannot abide disclosure for fear of disparagement. For decades, in private life, he required people who worked with him, and with the Trump Organization, to sign nondisclosure agreements, pledging never to say a bad word about him, his family, or his businesses. He also extracted nondisclosure agreements from women with whom he had or is alleged to have had sex, including both of his ex-wives. […]