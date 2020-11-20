Rep. Bill Pascrell Demands DOJ Prosecution of Trump’s “Innumerable Crimes Against the United States”

Stephan: I hope we see a growing outcry for the prosecution of Trump, William Barr and the other Trumpers. A modern equivalent of the Nuremberg Trials, where all of these Trumper men and women are tried for attempting a coup and the destruction of American democracy.

In stark contrast with President-elect Joe Biden—who is reportedly inclined against investigating and possibly prosecuting President Donald Trump for his many proven and alleged crimes—one Democratic congressman on Tuesday demanded that the president be brought to justice.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) has been one of the president’s fiercest congressional critics. Credit: Lingjing Bao/Talk Media News Photo Archives/Flickr

“Importantly, any further abuse of the sacred pardon power to shield criminals would itself be obstruction of justice, and any self-pardons would be illegal.”

—Rep. Bill Pascrell

Citing an “unprecedented litany of misdeeds [that] must not be swept under the rug,” Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.)—a fierce critic of the president—released a statement calling for the prosecution of Trump and members of his administration, whom the 83-year-old congressman accused of committing “innumerable crimes against the United States.”

Pascrell’s statement said that:

[Trump] has endangered our national security. He ripped families apart. He poisoned the Census. He has personally profited from his office. He has attacked our elections and sought to throttle democracy. He was rightly impeached by the House of Representatives. He has engaged in treachery [and] in treason. He […]