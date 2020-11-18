FBI: Hate crime murders hit record high in 2019

Stephan: When you surrender yourself, and adhere to your leader's sicknesses rather than his integrity your behavior becomes an expression of his weaknesses, his hate, his fear. And this is reflected in the social outcome data of the society in which you live. Here is the proof of this.

The number of hate crime murders hit a record high in 2019, while overall hate crime incidents rose by nearly 3% last year, according to the FBI’s annual hate crime report, published on Monday.

The big picture: The data coincides with a growing number of white nationalist hate groups, which rose by 55% between 2017 and 2019, per the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) watchdog group.

“Racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists — specifically white supremacist extremists — will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland,” the Department of Homeland Security said in October.

By the numbers: There were 7,314 reported hate crimes in 2019, up from 7,120 the year before. Of 7,103 single-bias incidents — where one or more offenses are motivated by the same bias — reported last year: