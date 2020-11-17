Mitch McConnell Is Sacrificing the Entire Economy to Impede Biden Administration

Stephan: Mitch McConnell has made it clear that what he and his party care about is power. Ordinary Americans, American democracy, not of any interest. Thanks, Kentucky for voting back into office a grifter fascist, who is going to screw you over in every way he can if that is what it takes for him to stay in power.

Mitch McConnell

Unless something truly extraordinary intervenes, we are on the cusp of what could become the bleakest winter in living memory. There are 166 days standing between us and a time when most of the country will be back into something akin to warm weather. The remainder of November, followed by December, January, February, March and April, almost 24 weeks of the long, cold dark and the menace of COVID-19, will be the collective fate of much of the country.

“In earlier surges, infections were concentrated in cities such as New York and Chicago, or populous states like Florida and Texas,” reports the Wall Street Journal. “Many of the outbreaks then were linked to travelers returning from overseas or so-called superspreading events such as conferences, weddings and rallies. Now, it is everywhere. People are becoming infected not just at big gatherings, but when they let their guard down, such as by not wearing a mask, while going about their daily routines or in smaller social settings that they thought of as safe — often among their own families […]