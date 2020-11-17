Ga. secretary of state says fellow Republicans are pressuring him to find ways to exclude ballots

Stephan: Lindsey Graham was recently re-elected by the morons of South Carolina, a state which should be ashamed of itself. And one of his first acts, which if it isn't criminal should be, was to pressure the Secretary of State of Georgia to rig the election. The Republican Party has become a criminal cult. I think that is undeniable.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), who he said questioned the validity of legally cast absentee ballots, in an effort to reverse President Trump’s narrow loss in the state.Follow the latest on Election 2020

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Credit: AP

In a wide-ranging interview about the election, Raffensperger expressed exasperation over a string of baseless allegations coming from Trump and his allies about the integrity of the Georgia results, including claims that Dominion Voting Systems, the Colorado-based manufacturer of Georgia’s voting machines, is a “leftist” company with ties to Venezuela that engineered thousands of Trump votes to be left out of the count.

The atmosphere has grown so contentious, Raffensperger said, that he and his wife, Tricia, have received death threats in recent days, including a text to him that read: “You better not botch this recount. Your life depends on it.”

“Other than getting you angry, it’s also very disillusioning,” Raffensperger said of the threats, “particularly when it […]