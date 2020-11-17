America’s flawed democracy: the five key areas where it is failing

Stephan: Our democracy is in tatters, and I agree with what this article (note in a British paper) proposes. I also think it is time to call a spade a spade. The Republican Party is actively trying to sabotage American democracy.

Both Biden and Trump supporters gathered outside the convention center in Philadelphia where ballots were being counted on 6 November after the presidential election. Credit: RMV/Rex/Shutterstock

On 7 November the United States pulled back from the brink of re-electing a president who has repeatedly shown disdain for democratic norms and institutions. Donald Trump has fused his own business interests with the White House, dubbed the media “enemies of the people”, embraced foreign strongmen, sidelined science and politicized the justice department, falsely cast doubt on the electoral process and is currently distinguishing himself as the first sitting president since 1800 to frustrate a peaceful transition of power.

But as great escapes go, this one came bone-rattlingly close to collapsing. More people voted for Trump in the 2020 election – some 71 million Americans – than for any other presidential candidate in US history, other than Joe Biden himself. It took gargantuan determination to unseat him, with historically high turnout and black voters leading the way. And it happened in spite of, not because of, the unique features of US democracy.

The election exposed deep flaws in how Americans choose their leaders. […]