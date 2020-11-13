Trump Campaign Lawyer Caught Using His Business Partner as Witness in ‘Sharpiegate’ Case

Stephan: The Republican Party is less a political party and more a racist fascist cult willing to do anything to stay in power even though they are increasingly a minority group. This is perhaps the main story coming out of the transition period, and here is one of many proofs of what I am saying.

A campaign attorney for President Donald Trump was caught calling his own business partner as a witness during a Thursday hearing on alleged electoral irregularities in Arizona.

Kory Langhofer

Kory Langhofer is leading the White House’s increasingly impossible efforts to overturn election results in Maricopa County where the 45th president was handily defeated by Joe Biden, leading to the Democrat’s razor-sharp victory margin in the Grand Canyon State.

To that end, Langhofer called witness Zack Alcyone–who just so happens to be the co-founder of petition analysis company Signafide. The company’s other co-founder? Kory Langhofer.

According to his Signafide biography, Alcyone is a “[g]raduate of The Yale Law School and the University of Southern California with [t]hirteen years of experience in advanced programming and tech startups.” His job is to oversee “all technological development, testing, and automated analytics.”

The company says Alcyone is an: “[e]xpert witness on ballot access calculations.” But, notably, Alcyone was not called as an expert witness during Thursday’s hearing.

Alcyone’s biography is situated right next to Langhofer’s biography on Signafide’s “About” page–which says the attorney is also an “expert witness on ballot access issues.”

Law&Crime Senior Investigative […]