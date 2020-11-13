Presidential Transition Live Updates: Election Was Most Secure in U.S. History, Government Officials Say

The statement from a high-ranking official at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency amounted to a strong rebuke of President Trump’s baseless assertion that the election had been stolen from him. A growing chorus of Republican senators have said that President-elect Joe Biden should receive intelligence briefings.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Cybersecurity officials say the election was ‘the most secure in American history.’
- Trump rebuffs Biden transition team as virus, national security hang in the balance.
- For Biden’s most ambitious plans, it all comes down to Georgia.
- Biden, a lifelong Catholic, receives congratulations from Pope Francis.
- Fourteen House races are still uncalled.
- Progressives are pressing Biden to limit corporate influence in his administration.
- A Trump lawyer says his suit in Arizona ‘is not a fraud case.’
- With Biden ahead by 14,000 votes, Georgia will begin recount on […]
