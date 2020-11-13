New research explores authoritarian mind-set of Trump’s core supporters

Stephan: This article presents what, in my opinion, is the most important story in America. This is why we have the worst record in the world on the Covid pandemic, and why millions will not wear masks. This is why Trump was elected in the first place, and why millions voted for him the other day. We are a country in which a large percentage of the population likes authoritarianism. They listen to Tucker Carlson who fills them with resentment and outrage; they haven't a clue The thing you always have to remember is that unlike all but a tiny handful of countries in the world, there has not been massive civil violence in the United States in 155 years. All these White supremacist Trumpers have no concept of what a country coming apart and becoming authoritarian is really like.

Trump supporters yell “Lock her up” about Hillary Clinton during a 2017 rally in Washington, D.C. New research finds high levels of anti-democratic beliefs among Trump supporters, especially among the most fervent. Credit: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

The Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been a catastrophic failure, with researchers at Oxford University estimating that its mismanagement of the crisis resulted in nearly 60,000 preventable deaths.

And yet, despite the tumult of the past eight months, President Trump’s favorability numbers have barely budged: His approval rating hovers in the low 40s, just as it has most of his presidency. As the economy cratered and covid-19 mortality skyrocketed, the Trump faithful stuck with him, lending credence to his infamous 2016 campaign boast that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” and not lose any support.

Why is that?

A new book by a psychology professor and a former lawyer in the Nixon White House argues that Trump has tapped into a […]