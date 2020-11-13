GOP leaders’ embrace of Trump’s refusal to concede fits pattern of rising authoritarianism, data shows

Stephan: Anyone who does not live in the fact-free Trumper bubble can see the explicit and unashamed activities by Republicans all geared to sabotaging American democracy. As this article describes the United States is now a nation with an authoritarian government on the level of Turkey or Hungary. But the scariest aspect of this is that millions of Americans voted for thugs, QAnon supporters, and open racists. I want to be optimistic about the future but it is getting harder and harder. We are so close to the end of the dream of the Founders. I am no longer clear that we will get through the next 70 days as a democracy.

Mitch McConnell

In Georgia, two GOP senators called on the state’s Republican secretary of state to resign, alleging irregularities and mismanagement without offering evidence. Only four of 53 Senate Republicans have congratulated Biden on his projected victory. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin recently told reporters “there’s nothing to congratulate [Biden] about,” while Missouri’s Roy Blunt said the president “may not have been defeated at all.”

It’s the latest sign of the party’s lurch away from democratic ideals and practices, a shift that predates Trump but one that has accelerated precipitously since. Now, according to data released by an international team of political scientists just before the Nov. 3 election, it’s possible to quantify the extent to which the Republican Party no longer adheres to such principles as the commitment to free and fair elections with multiple parties, the respectful treatment of political opponents and the avoidance of violent rhetoric.

“The Republican Party in the U.S. has retreated from upholding democratic norms in recent years,” said Anna Lührmann, a political scientist at the University of Gothenburg in […]