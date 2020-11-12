Pandemic on course to overwhelm U.S. health system before Biden takes office

The United States’ surging coronavirus outbreak is on pace to hit nearly 1 million new cases a week by the end of the year — a scenario that could overwhelm health systems across much of the country and further complicatePresident-elect Joe Biden’s attempts to coordinate a response.
Biden, who is naming his own coronavirus task force Monday, has pledged to confront new shortages of protective gear for health workers and oversee distribution of masks, test kits and vaccines while beefing up contact tracing and reengaging with the World Health Organization. He will also push Congress to pass a massive Covid-19 relief package and pressure the governors who’ve refused to implement mask mandates for new public health measures as cases rise.
But all of those actions — a sharp departure from the Trump administration’s patchwork response that put the burden on states— will have to wait until Biden takes office. […]
Our rate here locally continues to go up and up daily. Just in our local county we had 710 more positive cases of Corona-virus yesterday. That is the a record high. We have gone up daily since it started. By the way, most of the people here are stupid Republicans and do not follow the established rules. What we need is a law that protects us all, along with a fine for anyone who does not comply.
P.S.: I am sorry, that should have been 71 new cases for yesterday, not 710. Today we just found out we had 141 cases for today in our county testing positive. That is a very high update from a month ago when 12-20 cases seemed like a lot, and the month before that it was only 3-5 cases. Obviously we are on the increase since the beginning and this is getting worse and worse. I again say we need laws to promote more wellbeing and more face coverings and social distancing with dire consequences to those who break these laws. All this murder I blame on Trump and his administration for doing nothing. As Stephan has said, Trump’s rallies are fatal and bring with them more positive cases and more deaths because no one wears masks and they do social distance at them.