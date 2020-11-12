Number of Seized Migrant Children That Cannot Be Reunited With Parents Now 666

Stephan: Here is the latest on this Trumpian crime against humanity: taking small children from their parents and, then, losing contact with them. And like everything about Trump there is an underlying quality, a mix of the evangelical and Marvel comics. Look at the number.

A Honduran mother holds her 2-year-old as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them and other migrants into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

John Moore / Getty

Last month, the world was shocked and outraged to learn that lawyers tasked with locating relatives of child migrants seized by U.S. immigration agents under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy were unable to locate the parents of 545 children. Now it turns out that the actual number of children and infants separated from their parents is significantly higher than previously thought, according to an email obtained by NBC News.

In the email, Steven Herzog, the lawyer leading the effort to locate the children’s relatives and reunite the families, says that 666 children — about 20% of whom were under the age of 5 when they were ripped away from their parents — remain separated. Herzog attibutes the initial undercount to the fact that the government did not provide phone number contacts for 129 of the minors.

“We would appreciate the government providing any available updated contact information, or other information that […]