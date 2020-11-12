As Trump fights the transition in D.C., the world moves on to Biden

Stephan: I find it very interesting to look at the international reaction to our election, and that of the Republican Party in the U.S.. I think it is warning us that we have a very sick society. And I think science really needs to understand Trumpism as a form of mental illness because having tens of millions of citizens living in a fantasy world is not healthy for democracies.

Trump walks off stage as Angela Merkel ignores him.

Governments around the world are preparing to work with President-elect Biden — but they still have to navigate what could be a bumpy final 10 weeks of President Trump.

Split screen: Around the time Biden was holding his first call as president-elect with a foreign leader, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump was firing his secretary of defense, Mark Esper.