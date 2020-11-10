White House instructs senior officials to block any cooperation with Biden’s transition team: Washington Post

Stephan: There is no precedent in American history for the kind of performance of the Trump administration in this transition period. Trump reminds of a child lying on the floor drumming his heels because he did not get what he wanted. But it isn't just Trump, who increasingly looks like a madman, and I think that is the way he will be portrayed in history, the American Nero. Equally significant is the response of the Congressional Republicans, the cabinet, and the vice president. Men who openly display that they have no ethics, no morals, no commitment to foster the wellbeing of the nation they took an oath to serve.

As President Donald Trump refuses to concede that he lost the presidential election, his administration issued new orders on Monday, the first weekday since all of the networks called the race for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday.

“The Trump White House on Monday instructed senior government leaders to block cooperation with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, escalating a standoff that threatens to impede the transfer of power and prompting the Biden team to consider legal action,” The Washington Post reported Monday. “Officials at agencies across the government who had prepared briefing books and carved out office space for the incoming Biden team to use as soon as this week were told instead that the transition would not be recognized until the Democrat’s election was confirmed by the General Services Administration, the low-profile agency that officially starts the transition.”

The newspaper granted anonymity so a "senior administration official" could speak candidly.

“We have been told: Ignore the media, wait for it to be official from the government,” the official said.

The […]