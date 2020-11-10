Inside Trump’s legal warfare

Stephan: It is very clear that America's King Lear cares nothing for the wellbeing of the country, for our democratic system, or really anything or anyone other than himself. Trump is headed for humiliation and a historical reputation as the worse president in the history of the country. One should also note the response of the Republicans in Congress which proves, once again, that you cannot be an ethical person who cares about the country's wellbeing and a Republican. Every act and statement from Republicans demonstrates this. If I were a Republican I would be ashamed to tell anyone I was.

President Trump plans to brandish obituaries of people who supposedly voted but are dead — plus hold campaign-style rallies — in an effort to prolong his fight against apparent insurmountable election results, four Trump advisers told me during a conference call this afternoon.

What we’re hearing: Obits for those who cast ballots are part of the “specific pieces of evidence” aimed at bolstering the Trump team’s so-far unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud and corruption that they say led to Joe Biden’s victory.

Fueling the effort is the expected completion of vote counting this week, allowing Republicans to file for more recounts.

What’s next: Team Trump is ready to announce specific recount teams in key states, and it plans to hold a series of Trump rallies focused on the litigation.