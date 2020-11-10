GSA Faces Pressure to Recognize Biden as Election Winner, Hand Over Keys to Formally Start Transition

Stephan: A minor Trump appointee is trying as hard as she can to screw up the presidential transition by refusing to do what was previously pro forma. What it tells me is that one of the first things the Biden administration should do is establish a committee to go through every agency and department in the government and fire everyone appointed over the last four years by Trump. We need to get back to clean nonpolitical government infrastructure.

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy is in charge of giving the green light for Biden to receive full transition resources. SUSAN WALSH/AP

Two days after the news networks declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election, lawmakers, a leading transition resource center and others are calling on the General Services Administration to give the green light for Biden’s team to access certain crucial transition funds and resources such as briefing books prepared by career federal employees.

The Electoral College is set to meet on December 14 and Inauguration Day is January 20, but the Trump campaign is continuing to contest the results of the election through lawsuits and requests for recounts as well as soliciting donations to fund its legal efforts. Jason Miller, senior adviser to Trump’s election campaign, told Fox Business on Monday that the word concede “is not even in our vocabulary right now.” A few Republicans (including former President George W. Bush) acknowledged Biden’s win and many foreign leaders have called to congratulate him.

The Biden team hit the ground running by outlining its