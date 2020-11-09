Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, November 9th, 2020

‘In the sun they’d cook’: is the US south-west getting too hot for farm animals?

Author:     Chris Malloy
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Mon 2 Nov 2020 01.00 EST
Stephan:   Climate change is going to have aspects few have even considered. For instace, as this report proposes what happens when the U.S. South West gets too hot for farm animals?
Cattle farming in the San Pedro Valley, Arizona. Credit: Witold Skrypczak/Alamy

As temperatures rise, farmers are being forced to adapt, experimenting with new breeds and cooling methods

South-west of Phoenix, Arizona, in the hottest desert in North America, Beth and Tim Wilson use sprinklers to cool their 300 pigs. Nearby, the Adams Natural Meats bison ranch employs shaders and misters. North of the city, chicken farmer Dave Jordan says he cannot put his 10,000 birds out to pasture.

“If they were out in the sun, they would just get cooked.”

Animal agriculture accounts for one-third of the US south-west’s agricultural revenue. Like the rest of the world, however, the region is changing. Between 1901 and 2016, its average temperature increased by 0.9C (1.6F), and by 1.6C (3F) in some of its hottest places. Arizona recently struggled through a summer that was the hottest ever recorded in some parts of the state.

Animal farmers are now compelled to find ways to adapt to this climatic shift, exploring new ways of keeping chickens and cows cool, or importing more heat-resistant breeds. Lingering in the air is the […]

3 Comments

  1. DAVID L AXTELL on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:05 am

    The Navajo have been raising sheep for centuries in the same kind of climate. Maybe it’s time folks developed a taste for mutton!

    • Will on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:41 am

      Good point except for that global warming thingy…

  2. Rev. Dean on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    What we need is a new type of grass which can withstand the heat. The idea was being explored over 10 years ago but I have not kept up with it’s development.