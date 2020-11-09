‘In the sun they’d cook’: is the US south-west getting too hot for farm animals?

Stephan: Climate change is going to have aspects few have even considered. For instace, as this report proposes what happens when the U.S. South West gets too hot for farm animals?

Cattle farming in the San Pedro Valley, Arizona. Credit: Witold Skrypczak/Alamy

As temperatures rise, farmers are being forced to adapt, experimenting with new breeds and cooling methods

South-west of Phoenix, Arizona, in the hottest desert in North America, Beth and Tim Wilson use sprinklers to cool their 300 pigs. Nearby, the Adams Natural Meats bison ranch employs shaders and misters. North of the city, chicken farmer Dave Jordan says he cannot put his 10,000 birds out to pasture.

“If they were out in the sun, they would just get cooked.”

Animal agriculture accounts for one-third of the US south-west’s agricultural revenue. Like the rest of the world, however, the region is changing. Between 1901 and 2016, its average temperature increased by 0.9C (1.6F), and by 1.6C (3F) in some of its hottest places. Arizona recently struggled through a summer that was the hottest ever recorded in some parts of the state.

Animal farmers are now compelled to find ways to adapt to this climatic shift, exploring new ways of keeping chickens and cows cool, or importing more heat-resistant breeds. Lingering in the air is the […]