Confronting the Damage of Trumpism

Stephan: We face a long list of crises and attacks on our democracy, and a large percentage of our population live in a fact free world dominated by fear, hate, and resentment. But I am optimistic. The key to the future is a change in consciousness, and that can only be achieved when each of us holds the intent that everything we do must foster wellbeing. If we can do that there is no force, no power, no politics that can resist the intention to be an agent of change to create a society that is compassionate, life-affirming, and fostering of wellbeing. How to do this? The Quotidian Choice. Every day make every choice you make the option that is the most compassionate, life-affirming, and fostering of wellbeing. That is not a political statement or a speculation, it is a statement of historical fact.

“I speak the password primeval . . . . I give the sign of democracy,” wrote Walt Whitman in “Song of Myself.” “By God! I will accept nothing which all cannot have their counterpart of on the same terms.”

One of our greatest poets sought the deepest forms of democracy, where people are completely unleashed to share their fullest humanity. Whitman endlessly sang of rebirth and renewal, in nature and in human society. Near the end of the same poem, he breathed his epitaph: “I bequeath myself to the dirt to grow from the grass I love,/ If you want me again look for me under your boot-soles.”

As a mythic, defining characteristic, the idea of rebirth has a profoundly fertile history in this land. Americans — their nation, their polity, their multiethnic culture — have never stopped being reborn, despite the conflicted meanings invoked by that concept. We admire second and third acts; we endured at least two reconstructions of our Constitution and our race relations. We revived with lasting significance from a colossal Civil War. We […]