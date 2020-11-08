‘Welcome back America!’ World congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. presidential election win

Stephan: Except for the Saudis and the Israelis, the world's leaders all recognize the era of Trump is over, and are happy to welcome America back to the world community.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was looking forward to working with Biden and said the transatlantic relationship is “irreplaceable.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said of Vice President-elect Harris, who is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, that her “success is pathbreaking.”

WASHINGTON — Leaders from around the world congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Saturday.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his congratulations, calling Harris’ accomplishment of becoming the first woman and person of color elected to the vice presidency a “historic achievement.”

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security,” he wrote.

Modi said of Harris, who is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, that her “success is pathbreaking.” He also added that her success was of immense pride for all Indian-Americans.

