‘Welcome back America!’ World congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. presidential election win

WASHINGTON — Leaders from around the world congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Saturday.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his congratulations, calling Harris’ accomplishment of becoming the first woman and person of color elected to the vice presidency a “historic achievement.”
“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security,” he wrote.
In a pair of tweets, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Biden and Harris.
Modi said of Harris, who is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, that her “success is pathbreaking.” He also added that her success was of immense pride for all Indian-Americans.
“I am confident that the vibrant […]