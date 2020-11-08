Legal weed won big in the election

Stephan: One of the least noticed outcomes of this election is that the insanity over the criminalization of drugs (as opposed to therapy as needed) has been significantly eliminated. I live in a state where marijuana has been legal for some years and the answer as to what happens when it is legalized, is nothing happens, except, there seem to be less illegal drug transactions and less police thuggery. Those who use marijuana use it, those who don't don't. It is revealed to be a non-issue. So I take this as good news.

San Francisco (CNN Business)Plenty of uncertainty remains with the 2020 election, but one thing is clear: Recreational cannabis had a big night at the ballot box.Voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota cleared cannabis for adult use, bringing the total number of states that have approved it for that purpose to 15.”They passed overwhelmingly; they were not close races,” said John Hudak, a cannabis policy expert and deputy director at the Brookings Institution. “This is a resounding win for cannabis.”Most industry estimates peg Arizona and New Jersey as billion-dollar markets in a few years, and companies like Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) have been making chess moves well in advance of Tuesday’s election to ensure they capitalize.Curaleaf, which operates cannabis businesses in 23 states, has been investing heavily to increase production and its retail footprint in both states, said Joe Bayern, the company’s president.

