A Biden victory positions America for a 180-degree turn on climate change

Stephan: This, in my view, is ultimately the most important change Biden and Harris will make. Finally, we have a President, and a Vice President, who grasp the implications of climate change. It will produce a historic redirection, and that is very good news.

President-elect Joe Biden exits his car for a flight at the New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., on Sept. 21. Credit: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Joe Biden, the projected winner of the presidency, will move to restore dozens of environmental safeguards President Trump abolished and launch the boldest climate change plan of any president in history. While some of Biden’s most sweeping programs will encounter stiff resistance from Senate Republicans and conservative attorneys general, the United States is poised to make a 180-degree turn on climate change and conservation policy.Follow the latest on Election 2020

Biden’s team already has plans on how it will restrict oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters; ratchet up federal mileage standards for cars and SUVs; block pipelines that transport fossil fuels across the country; provide federal incentives to develop renewable power; and mobilize other nations to make deeper cuts in their own carbon emissions.

“Joe Biden ran on climate. How great is this?” said Gina McCarthy, who headed the Environmental Protection Agency during President Barack Obama’s second term and […]